Driving efficiencies with virtual trials solutions in Asia pacific -- Endpoints webinar featuring Novotech and ObvioHealth

Novotech, a leading biotech specialist CRO in the Asia-Pacific region, and their virtual research organization (VRO) partner ObvioHealth, share their virtual trials solutions driving efficiencies in Asia Pacific in the latest Endpoints News webinar

Novotech, a leading biotech specialist CRO in the Asia-Pacific region, and their virtual research organization (VRO) partner ObvioHealth, share their virtual trials solutions driving efficiencies in Asia Pacific in the latest Endpoints News webinar.

ObvioHealth is Novotech’s preferred provider for virtual clinical trials in APAC, while Novotech is ObvioHealth’s preferred CRO in the region for hybrid and virtual trials.

Novotech and ObvioHealth have also just been selected as finalists for the Clinical Partnership of the Year Citeline Award by Informa Pharma Intelligence.

The webinar hosted by Endpoints News will cover:

What is driving the acceleration of clinical trials in the Asia Pacific region

How can virtual trials enhance efficiencies in drug development in the Asia Pacific

Debunking virtual trial myths and understanding the reality

Key considerations to maximize the opportunity for virtual and hybrid Asia Pacific trials

Time: 2pm – 3pm EDT

Date: October 21, 2021

Register here

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global CRO market, offering access to vast patient populations, quality data and expedited regulatory processes.

Novotech has just been awarded the ‘2021 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year’. This is the fifth consecutive year that Novotech has been recognized with the prestigious CRO regional award.

###

Media Contact

David James

communications@novotech-cro.com

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427

ABOUT NOVOTECH HEALTH HOLDINGS

Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Novotech Holdings”) is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO and consists of two operating brands, Novotech and PPC. Novotech Holdings is a CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across all trial phases and broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech Holdings is well positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. As of March 31, 2021, we had a total of 1,765 FTEs working across our offices in 11 geographies in Asia-Pacific and the United States.

For more information, visit https://novotech-holdings.com/