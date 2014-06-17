Registration opens for key regional osteoporosis meeting to be held in Taipei City

Registration has opened for the Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Meeting, a key event in the region which is organized by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) in partnership with the Taiwanese Osteoporosis Association. More than 1000 clinicians and researchers in the bone, muscle and joint field are expected to attend the three day meeting at the Taipei International Convention Centre from November 14-16, 2014.

Online registration is now open with greatly reduced registration rates available until September 19th, 2014. http://iofbonehealth. org/ taipei-2014/ registration

"Millions of senior citizens in the Asia-Pacific suffer from the debilitating effects of fractures due to osteoporosis. With the ageing of the population in most Asian countries, osteoporosis and related diseases will grow in significance, placing an increasingly heavy burden on seniors, caregivers and healthcare systems," said Meeting Co-Chair, Professor Rong-Sen Yang . We urge clinicians in the region to learn about the latest advances in order to better care for their patients and to help prevent the disease in future generations.

Organized annually by IOF since 2009, the Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Meeting has two important goals. First, the comprehensive programme will focus on the latest clinical advances that impact on patient care. In addition to the presentation of new management techniques, topics include osteoporosis in men, diabetes and bone, secondary fracture prevention, bone turnover markers, nutrition, and sarcopenia. There will also be case studies on Singapore, Japan and other issues of specific relevance to health professionals in the Asia-Pacific.

View the detailed scientific programme at http://www. iofbonehealth. org/ taipei-2014/ scientific-programme

Secondly, the Meeting will provide a high-profile global forum for regional research. All accepted research abstracts will be published in a supplement issue of Osteoporosis International, the leading clinical journal in the field. Selected submissions will be invited as oral presentations and the five highest ranked abstracts by researchers aged 40 years and under will be awarded 'IOF Young Investigator Grants' of 1000 USD.

The abstract deadline is July 4th. Abstracts can be submitted online at http://www. iofbonehealth. org/ taipei-2014/ abstract-submission

"IOF believes it is of critical importance that health professionals and health authorities take urgent action to prevent disability and premature death caused by osteoporosis-related fractures," said IOF CEO Judy Stenmark. "The important building blocks of a coordinated prevention strategy include targeted health professional education and extensive research on the prevention, diagnosis and management of this disabling disease."

