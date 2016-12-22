Do you burn more fat in the cold? (video)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2016 -- With the holidays in full swing, all of those feasts and festivities can lead to a few extra pounds. But the winter season also brings something that could help with weight loss -- cooler temperatures. In this episode of Reactions, we discuss the science behind boosting your body's ability to burn fat with cold temperatures. Watch it here: https:/ / youtu. be/ p-yVmpQoDTk .

