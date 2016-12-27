This is your brain on alcohol (video)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2016 -- It's almost time to ring in 2017. And since most New Year's celebrations include alcohol, Reactions' latest episode explains the chemistry behind its effects - drunkenness, frequent bathroom breaks and occasionally poor decision-making. Find out how it all comes down to ethanol (which, like all things, should be enjoyed in moderation) here: https:/ / youtu. be/ 1xVqwYxe4Gw .

