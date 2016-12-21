New Special Issue on digestive tumors in Latin America

ecancermedicalscience has published a new Special Issue on digestive cancers in Latin America, bringing together five articles from experts in the region.

The incidence and mortality of gastric cancer is on the rise in Latin America, creating a need for awareness and reliable information. The new Special Issue is available in English and Spanish, and is available for the public to read for free.

The five papers address topics in epidemiology, basic science, and policy, as well as some unusual and educational case reports.

"Digestive tract neoplasias are growing steadily more significant across Latin America, reflecting the rising incidence of these tumours," says Guest Editor Dr Christian Caglevic of the Fundación Arturo López Pérez, Santiago, Chile.

"The unusual epidemiology of digestive cancers in Latin America has drawn interest from physicians who treat these neoplasias."

###

For healthcare professionals in the Latin American region, this Special Issue will provide an excellent resource.

Read the articles here: http://ecancer. org/ special-issues/ 14-digestive-tumours-in-latin-america. php

