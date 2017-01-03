Does cough syrup really work? (video)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2017 -- What do you do when you have a bad cough? If you reach for the yummy, cherry-flavored cough medicine, you're not alone. Every year, people spend billions of dollars on these over-the-counter remedies. But do any of them work? In this week's Reactions video, we explain the chemistry behind cough medicine, and dig into the evidence to find out which remedies actually work. Watch the video here: https:/ / youtu. be/ 4TnJQYpKz0E .

Subscribe to the series at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions to be the first to see our latest videos.

###

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. With more than 158,000 members, ACS is the world's largest scientific society and a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive news releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook