What might Trump mean for chemistry? (video)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2017 -- Donald Trump is now the 45th president of the U.S. While much was said about a variety of topics during the presidential campaign, little was said about science. This leaves uncertainty around how the new administration will deal with science and how its approach will impact chemistry, research funding, trade policy and more. The latest Speaking of Chemistry video, produced by ACS' weekly newsmagazine Chemical & Engineering News, takes on this uncertainty by looking into how the emerging Trump administration policies might affect chemistry, the central science: https:/ / youtu. be/ XB0DNtXyd5w .

