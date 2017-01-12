In letters to Trump & Congress, AGS highlights programs essential to older adults

On behalf of older adults, caregivers, and health professionals, AGS reiterates its commitment to work collaboratively to strengthen clinical care and nurture workforce equipped to care for us all as we age.

In letters to President-elect Donald Trump and Congress, the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has reinforced the importance of collaborating to support older Americans through critical programs and policies.

"In our letters, we focused on programs that are critical to the clinical care of older Americans and their families, and to ensuring that we have a workforce with the skills and competence to care for us all as we age," notes Nancy E. Lundebjerg, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of the AGS. "We look forward to working with the Administration and Congress on public policy solutions that will achieve our vision for a future when every older American receives high-quality, person-centered care."

As outlined by the AGS, that vision for the future involves federal and state policies that continue to:

Expand healthcare options for older adults so that more of us can live independently for as long as possible, understand the unique health needs that come with aging, and support our current and future caregivers with adequate resources;

Ensure that initiatives for rewarding quality in health care take into account the unique health circumstances of all older people, particularly those living with multiple chronic conditions or complex care needs;

Strengthen primary and preventive care and care coordination;

Address the acute and growing nationwide shortage of geriatricians (physicians with advanced training in caring for older people) and all geriatrics healthcare professionals, while also ensuring that other clinicians have training that prepares them to care for older people; and

Step-up research concerning healthy aging, the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of age-related health problems, and the cost?effectiveness of various approaches to care.

The AGS also outlined its policy positions on changes to Medicare, Medicaid, and repealing health reforms that might increase costs, reduce coverage, or cut benefits. Additional recommendations stressed continuing innovations in care delivery and care coordination, as well as serving the needs of American veterans. As noted in its letters, the AGS believes these and other key programs at the state and national level "will ensure that older Americans can continue to make meaningful contributions to their communities."

