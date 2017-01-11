This week from AGU: People aren't the only beneficiaries of power plant carbon standards

GeoSpace

People aren't the only beneficiaries of power plant carbon standards

A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres shows carbon emission standards for the power sector also benefit crops and trees.

Snowflake variability has significant impact on remote sensing of snowfall rates

Every snowflake is unique--and that could have a big effect on determining how much snow is falling using remote sensing measurements, finds a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

Seeking signs of life and more: NASA's Mars 2020 mission

The next Mars rover will be able to land near rugged terrain, giving scientists access to diverse landscapes. It will also cache core samples, a first step in the quest to return samples to Earth.

Transforming satellite data into weather forecasts

A NASA project spans the gap between research and operations, introducing new composites of satellite imagery to weather forecasters to prepare for the next generation of satellites.

Smoke signals in the Amazon

Forest fires can occur naturally, but in the world's largest rain forest, fire can signal large-scale deforestation, finds a new study in Global Biogeochemical Cycles.

Boulders limit transport of sand and gravel in steep rivers

Mountain rivers and streams actively reshape landscapes by eroding material from uplands and depositing it in lowlands. Scientists can now predict this transport in very steep streams, according to a new study in Water Resources Research.

