Role of protein engineering techniques in synthetic biology

Proteins are the major biochemical workhorses that carry out multitude of physiological functions in an organism. The astonishing feature of the proteins is their ability to accomplish their specific functionalities under in-vitro conditions. Protein engineering has been a powerful tool in synthetic biology for last couple of decades. Protein engineering has been employed to generate vast numbers of enzymes/proteins possessing immense therapeutic and industrial potential. The field is expanding for the last two decades in both industrial and health care sectors. As per the 2014 research report released by Markets & Markets, the protein engineering market was $610 million and is expected to grow to $1,460 million by 2020. Numerous experimental and computational approaches have been developed to generate synthetic protein universe with desired specificity and enhanced performance in comparison to their natural counterparts. However, no updated review is available covering different categories of protein engineering techniques and their patent applications till date. In this context, the article,An Overview of Computational and Experimental Methods for Designing Novel Proteins, published in Recent Patents in Biotechnology (Vol10(3), 235-63, 2016) provides a comprehensive context on several of the novel engineering approaches that are being widely used under the categories of rational design, de novo design, directed evolution and combinatorial approach.This article sheds light on the technicalities, advantages and pitfalls of the existing methodologies along with their applications, recent patents obtained using the engineered proteins in the biomedical/biotechnological sectors, and the current and future perspectives of protein engineering techniques.

###

For more information about the article, please visit https:/ / benthamscience. com/ journals/ recent-patents-on-biotechnology/ volume/ 10/ issue/ 3/ page/ 235/

Reference: Gulati, K.; (2016). An Overview of Computational and Experimental Methods for Designing Novel Proteins. Recent Patents on Biotechnology, DOI: 10.2174/1872208310666161013152249