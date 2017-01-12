Family Medicine and Community Health journal volume 4, issue number 4 publishes

Includes 3 original research articles, 2 review articles, a commentary article, a narrative analysis article and two China Focus articles addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally

Beijing, December 1, 2016: The Winter 2016 issue includes three original research articles, two review articles, a commentary article, a narrative analysis article and two China Focus articles addressing various topics in family medicine in both China and internationally.

The first featured article in this issue is an original research article entitled "Engaging black sub-Saharan African communities and their gatekeepers in HIV prevention programs: Challenges and strategies from England." by authors Mathew Nyashanu and Laura Serrant, Statistics show black sub-Saharan African (BSSA) communities disproportionately constitute two-thirds of people with HIV, however HIV infection remains a sensitive issue in black communities. This article explores the sociocultural challenges in engaging BSSA communities in HIV prevention programs in England and explores possible strategies to improve their involvement. Ineffective engagement with BSSA communities can hinder the effectiveness of HIV prevention programs. Networking, coordination, and cultural sensitivity training for health professionals are key strategies for engaging BSSA communities in successful implementation of HIV prevention programs. The second featured article is an original research article entitled "Mothers' health-related quality of life: Its relationship with children's health-related quality of life and behavior in low-income families." by authors Rosa Sze Man Wong, Vivian Yawei Guo, Patrick Ip, Carlos King Ho Wong, Esther Yee Tak Yu, Colman Siu Cheung Fung and Cindy Lo Kuen Lam, This article discusses how children from low-income families had worse HRQOL and more behavioral problems than children from the general population in Hong Kong. There were significant associations of child HRQOL and behavior with maternal HRQOL, which were stronger than those found with maternal screen detected depression. The lack of association of child HRQOL with screen-detected depression may be due to the symptoms not being severe enough to disrupt the quality of childcare provided by the mother. The findings suggest that more attention should be paid to reducing the negative impact of health problems on mothers' daily roles in childcare in low-income families.

Other articles published in the issue include:

Nigel Mathers, Aarti Bansal: Patient-centered care in a multicultural world

Lap-kin Chiang, Michael K.C. Yau, Cheuk-wai Kam, Lorna V. Ng, Benny C.Y. Zee: Epidemiological study of hypertensive retinopathy in the primary care setting: Retrospective cross-sectional review of retinal photographs

Bronwyn Lapp, David Zakus: Factors associated with the utilization of institutional and home birth services among women in Ethiopia: A scoping review

Aus Molan, Kazunori Nosaka, Michael Hunter, Wei Wang: The role of Toxoplasma gondii as a possible inflammatory agent in the pathogenesis of type 2 diabetes mellitus in humans

Jennifer DeVoe, Heather Angier, Megan Hoopes, Rachel Gold: A new role for primary care teams in the United States after "Obamacare:" Track and improve health insurance coverage rates

Venera Zakirova, David Zakus: 'Feeling of despair' as the leading cluster theme of conceptual descriptive analyses in participatory assessment: Russia Oxfam GB case study

Wei Wang, David Zakus: Healthy China 2030: "Without national health, there will be no comprehensive well-being"

Lap-kin Chiang: Screening of intraocular pressure before routine pupil dilation for retinal photography: Clinical case report

Family Medicine and Community Health is a stringently peer-reviewed, open access journal in its fourth year of publication. FMCH aims to promote timely communication of medical knowledge and skills that translate into better modalities of care globally. It focuses on family medicine; community health; chronic disease management; community nursing; hospice care; paramedics; epidemiology; education and training; and community health policy worldwide.

Led internationally by Editor-in-Chief, Prof. Wei Wang, MD, PhD, FFPH, of Edith Cowan University, Western Australia, plans for next year include the publication of four additional special topic issues: Chronic Disease, Cancer, Medical Care Quality Control, Cancer Research, Aging Care and Mental Health and Medical Care Quality Control. Roger J. Zoorob, MD, MPH, FAAFP, Chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, serves as U.S. Editor.

FMCH is available on the IngentaConnect platform and at Family Medicine and Community Health. Submissions may be made using ScholarOne Manuscripts. There are no author submission or article processing fees. FMCH is indexed in the EBSCO, OCLC, Primo Central (Ex Libris), Scopus, Sherpa Romeo, Ulrichsweb, DOAJ and WPRIM Databases.