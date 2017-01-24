An urban collection of modern-day micrometeorites

Boulder, Colo., USA - More than 100 billion micrometeorites (MMs) fall to Earth each year. Until now, scientists believed that these particles could only be found in the cleanest environments, such as the Antarctic. In their new paper for Geology, M.J. Genge and colleagues show that, contrary to that expectation, micrometeorites can be recovered from city rooftops (for this example, primarily in Norway) and that, unlike those from the Antarctic, they are the youngest collected to date.

This is not a new proposition. It has been a popular belief among amateur astronomers that such modern-day extraterrestrial dust can be collected on roofs in urban environments. A study from 1941 reported large numbers of magnetic spherules collected in urban areas, but Genge and colleagues cite two studies in the 1950s that asserted that such spherules are artificial.

Despite these studies, write Genge and colleagues, amateur collection projects in built-up areas are common.

Micrometeorites are thought to include materials derived from both asteroids and comets. Although some smaller dust particles survive atmospheric entry without significant heating, reports show that the majority of particles undergo melting during their passage through the atmosphere. According to Genge and colleagues, the most abundant of these, particularly at large sizes, are cosmic spherules (completely melted droplets dominated by quench textures).

In Geology, Genge and colleagues report the results of a study of 500 MMs collected among particles recovered by Project Stardust (Oslo, Norway; http://project-stardust. com) in urban areas. They show that a subset of 48 particles are cosmic spherules, representing the youngest large MMs yet recovered.

FEATURED ARTICLE

An urban collection of modern-day large micrometeorites: Evidence for variations in the extraterrestrial dust flux through the Quaternary

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 119

M.J. Genge, J. Larsen, M. Van Ginneken, and M.D. Suttle; v, 45, p. 119-122, OPEN ACCESS

GEOLOGY articles are online http://geology. gsapubs. org/ . Representatives of the media may obtain complimentary articles by contacting Kea Giles at the e-mail address above. Please discuss articles of interest with the authors before publishing stories on their work, and please make reference to GEOLOGY in articles published. Non-media requests for articles may be directed to GSA Sales and Service, gsaservice@geosociety.org.

OTHER RECENTLY PUBLISHED ARTICLES

Tidal rhythmites in the southern Bouse Formation as evidence for post-Miocene uplift of the lower Colorado River corridor

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 99

Tracing crustal evolution by U-Th-Pb, Sm-Nd, and Lu-Hf isotopes in detrital monazite and zircon from modern rivers

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 103

Overbank sedimentation from the historic A.D. 2011 flood along the Lower Mississippi River, USA

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 107

Regional variability in the frequency and magnitude of large explosive volcanic eruptions

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 111

Silicified glendonites in the Ediacaran Doushantuo Formation (South China) and their potential paleoclimatic implications

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 115

Barrier island migration dominates ecogeomorphic feedbacks and drives salt marsh loss along the Virginia Atlantic Coast, USA

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 123

The dynamics of gold in regolith change with differing environmental conditions over time

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 127

A new attraction-detachment model for explaining flow sliding in clay-rich tephras

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 131

A probabilistic analysis of meteorically altered ?13C chemostratigraphy from late Paleozoic ice age carbonate platforms

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 135

Foreland exhumation controlled by crustal thickening in the Western Alps

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 139

Evidence of an axial magma chamber beneath the ultraslow-spreading Southwest Indian Ridge

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 143

Contrasting magmatic cannibalism forms evolved phonolitic magmas in the Canary Islands

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 147

Storage filters upland suspended sediment signals delivered from watersheds

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 151

Mantle earthquakes, crustal structure, and gravitational instability beneath western North Island, New Zealand

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 155

Large subglacial meltwater features in the central Barents Sea

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 159

Global-ocean redox variation during the middle-late Permian through Early Triassic based on uranium isotope and Th/U trends of marine carbonates

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 163

Resolving the role of carbonaceous material in gold precipitation in metasediment-hosted orogenic gold deposits

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 167

Combining radiocarbon and cosmogenic ages to constrain the timing of the last glacial-interglacial transition in the Uinta Mountains, Utah, USA

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 171

Explosive eruption of El Chichón volcano (Mexico) disrupted 6th century Maya civilization and contributed to global cooling

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 175

Late Quaternary climatic control of Lake Baikal (Russia) turbidite systems: Implications for turbidite systems worldwide

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 179

Nonequilibrium degassing, regassing, and vapor fluxing in magmatic feeder systems

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 183

Early Cenozoic drainage reorganization of the United States Western Interior-Gulf of Mexico sediment routing system

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ abstract/ 45/ 2/ 187

Research Focus: Tracking large volcanic eruptions and their regional variability

gsapubs. org/ cgi/ content/ full/ 45/ 2/ 191

Brennan O'Connell, Rebecca J. Dorsey, and Eugene D. Humphreys; v. 45, p. 99-102, OPEN ACCESSXiao-Chi Liu, Yuan-Bao Wu, Christopher M. Fisher, John M. Hanchar, Luke Beranek, Shan Gao, and Hao Wang; v. 45, p. 103-106Franklin T. Heitmuller, Paul F. Hudson, and Richard H. Kesel; v. 45, p. 107-110Tom Sheldrake and Luca Caricchi; v. 45, p. 111-114 Open AccessZhou Wang, Jiasheng Wang, Erwin Suess, Guangzhe Wang, Can Chen, and Shuhai Xiao; v. 45, p. 115-118Charles D. Deaton, Christopher J. Hein, and Matthew L. KirwanGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 123-126Ravi Anand, Mel Lintern, Rob Hough, Ryan Noble, Mike Verrall, Walid Salama, Jens Balkau, and Nigel RadfordGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 127-130Max O. Kluger, Vicki G. Moon, Stefan Kreiter, David J. Lowe, G.J. Churchman, Daniel A. Hepp, David Seibel, M. Ehsan Jorat, and Tobias Mo?rzGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 131-134Blake Dyer, John A. Higgins, and Adam C. MaloofGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 135-138Stéphane Schwartz, Cécile Gautheron, Laurence Audin, Thierry Dumont, Jérôme Nomade, Jocelyn Barbarand, Rosella Pinna-Jamme, and Peter van der BeekGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 139-142Hanchao Jian, Satish C. Singh, Yongshun John Chen, and Jiabiao LiGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 143-146S. Turner, T. Kokfelt, K. Hoernle, T.S. Johansen, F. Hauff, C. Lundstrom, P. van den Bogaard, and A. Klu?gelGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 147-150James Pizzuto, Jeremy Keeler, Katherine Skalak, and Diana KarwanGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 151-154Jesse-Lee Dimech, Tim Stern, and Simon LambGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 155-158L.R. Bjarnadóttir, M.C.M. Winsborrow, and K. AndreassenGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 159-162, OPEN ACCESSMaya Elrick, Victor Polyak, Thomas J. Algeo, Stephen Romaniello, Yemane Asmerom, Achim D. Herrmann, Ariel D. Anbar, Laishi Zhao, and Zhong-Qiang ChenGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 163-166Si-Yu Hu, Katy Evans, Dave Craw, Kirsten Rempel, and Kliti GriceGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 167-170Jeffrey S. Munroe and Benjamin J.C. LaabsGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 171-174Kees Nooren, Wim Z. Hoek, Hans van der Plicht, Michael Sigl, Manfred J. van Bergen, Didier Galop, Nuria Torrescano-Valle, Gerald Islebe,Annika Huizinga, Tim Winkels, and Hans MiddelkoopGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 175-178Dimitris Evangelinos, C. Hans Nelson, Carlota Escutia, Marc De Batist, and Oleg KhlystovGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 179-182J.M. Watkins, J.E. Gardner, and K.S. BefusGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 183-186Glenn R. Sharman, Jacob A. Covault, Daniel F. Stockli, Anton F.-J. Wroblewski, and Meredith A. BushGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 187-190José Luis MacíasGeology 2017, v. 45, p. 191-192 Open Access

###