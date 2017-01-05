NOAA in 2017 to award up to $100 million for oil, chemical spill restoration projects

In 2017, NOAA Fisheries will award up to $100 million to restoration partners to implement projects addressing habitats and coastlines damaged by oil and chemical spills. The funds used for these awards come from settlements with responsible parties.

NOAA's Damage Assessment, Remediation and Restoration Program helps to recover natural resources after disasters like oil spills -- bring it back to its condition before the spill. Since 1991, we have recovered more than $10 billion from those responsible for environmental harm to implement restoration across the country.

Habitat grants are a great opportunity for the agency to leverage partnerships to help us implement restoration in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

###