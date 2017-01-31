The National Institute of Polar Research (NIPR) launches Polar Data Journal

TACHIKAWA, TOKYO - The National Institute of Polar Research (NIPR), which serves as Japan's key institution for scientific research and observation in Polar Regions, launched Polar Data Journal, a new data journal, this January. Polar Data Journal is a free-access and peer-reviewed online journal. It is dedicated to publishing original research data/datasets, furthering the reuse of high-quality data for the benefit to polar sciences.

Polar Data Journal aims to cover a broad range of research disciplines involving polar regions, especially the earth sciences and life sciences domain. The journal primarily publishes data papers, which provide detailed descriptions of research data/datasets (e.g., Methods, Data Records, and Technical Validation). It is not required that the data papers published in this journal depict any new scientific findings; hence, the journal also welcomes submissions describing valuable existing data/datasets that have not been published to date.

Some key features of the new journal are as follows:

- Polar Data Journal is a peer-reviewed journal that aims to provide high-quality data to researchers. - It is a free-access journal. - Polar Data Journal is thoroughly edited using an online editing system for quick publishing. - The journal content is reviewed by an editing committee, which will disclose the reviewer's reports in each article of a volume.

The platform of Polar Data Journal is powered by WEKO (JAIRO Cloud), which is developed and operated by the National Institute of Informatics (NII), Japan.

For more information, please visit https:/ / pdr. repo. nii. ac. jp/

###