Telerehabilitation through internet improve life of women suffering breast cancer

Researchers from the UGR and from hospitals Virgen de las Nieves and San Cecilio (Granada) have come to the conclusion that a rehabilitation program with the help of the internet helps alleviating the side effects associated with breast cancer

Researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) and from hospitals Virgen de las Nieves and San Cecilio (Granada) have proved that telerehabilitation (rehabilitation with the help of the Internet, using the application Skype as a control platform) may help to alleviate the side effects associated with breast cancer and its treatment, like pain, fatigue, strength loss, deterioration of the quality of life, etc..

The characteristics of the telerehabilitation system conceived by the scientists, called e-CUIDATE ('cuídate' meaning 'take care'), make this study about 'telehealth' one of the most complete until now in patients suffering breast cancer, with excellent results for the exercise program received through the Internet (both for the possible side effects and the final outcome of the treatment).

Noelia Galiano Castillo, belonging to the department of Physical Therapy and main author of the work, explains, "the participants have ameliorated their pain, strength, fatigue and quality of life, which reflects that an 8-weeks exercise program followed through the Internet can be successfully carried out without the need for a in-person therapeutic strategy".

Moreover, this telerehabilitation system has managed to maintain the obtained benefits of the exercise program 6 months after its completion.

This online, therapeutic approach using a webpage may help patients who have suffered breast cancer to ameliorate their symptoms and functional level through the use of information and communication technologies (ICT); in this case, by means of the system e-CUIDATE.

