New approach improves five-year survival for pancreatic cancer patients

A University of Liverpool (UK) led clinical trial has been successful in prolonging survival for pancreatic cancer patients by at least five years as a result of a combination of chemotherapy drugs.

The latest Cancer Research UK figures show that around 9,400 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in the UK and around 8,800 people die from the disease each year.

The trial involved 732 patients in hospitals across the UK, German, Sweden and France who had undergone surgery to remove their tumour. Around half of patients on the trial received one chemotherapy drug, gemcitabine, and the other half received a combination of chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and capecitabine.

At this time the standard treatment for patients who have undergone surgery is for them to be administered gemcitabine alone.