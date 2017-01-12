Does recent randomized prostate cancer trial provide insights on best treatment?

For the first time, we now have a randomized trial comparing active monitoring, surgery, and radiation therapy for the management of localized prostate cancer. In a recent BJU International article, experts note that the investigators are to be congratulated on their highly anticipated landmark study, the Prostate testing for cancer and Treatment (ProtecT) trial; however, they point to several limitations in the recruitment of patients for the study and differences in the active monitoring protocol in the study compared with contemporary practice.

Considerable advances in treatment methods after the trial may also limit the results' relevance to current care.

"The utilization of observational data continues to be important in current times," the authors wrote.

