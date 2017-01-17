Experts seek to educate orthopaedic researchers on the ethical use of animals in preclinical studies

Recent initiatives by the Orthopaedic Research Society seek to improve animal research and ensure that it is performed to the highest ethical and scientific standards.

Part of the initiatives seek to provide new tools to educate researchers about alternatives to using animals and to train investigators on new techniques to improve animal study design and technical competence. A Journal of Orthopaedic Research article summarises the recent and ongoing initiatives.

"This article represents the start of an ongoing commitment on the part of the Orthopaedic Research Society, through its Preclinical Models Section, and allied groups such as AOVET to provide educational resources and advice to orthopaedic researchers using laboratory animals in their research," said lead author Prof. Matthew Allen. "Although we are committed to reducing the need for live animal studies, we also have an obligation to ensure that research animals are treated humanely and only used in studies that are absolutely vital to the development of new knowledge for the betterment of human and animal health.

