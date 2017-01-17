Plant-derived products may help fight HBV

Researchers have found that certain plant-derived products may help prevent and treat hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Proanthocyanidin (PAC) and its analogs, oolonghomobisflavanes, act by inhibiting viral entry into host cells.

The investigators noted that PAC was effective even against treatment-resistant HBV strains, and it augmented the ability of the antiviral drug tenofovir to interrupt HBV spread in human cells.

"PAC represents a specific inhibitor against HBV that is a less toxic plant-derived agent used as a dietary supplement," said Dr. Koichi Watashi, co-author of the Hepatology study.

