Weekly diabetes drug provides similar benefits to daily version

A weekly dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor was just as effective at controlling type 2 diabetic patients' blood sugar as a daily DPP-4 inhibitor in a recent randomized clinical trial.

The drug, called omarigliptin, offers the prospect of a more convenient treatment for patients with diabetes.

"The observed glycaemic efficacy in the present study indirectly serves as further evidence of the feasibility of providing DPP-4 inhibition over the period of 1 week with a single once-weekly dose that is similar to that which can be achieved with daily administration," wrote the authors of the Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism study.

