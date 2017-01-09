Future now -- applying lasers in 3-D printing and manufacturing

World Scientific's latest book on Lasers in 3-D Printing and Manufacturing is set to fill the demand between industry needs and training of engineers to operate in the 3-D printing environment

With the rapid advancement of technology in the manufacturing arena, 3D printing is fast becoming a norm.

World Scientific's latest book on Lasers in 3D Printing and Manufacturing is also set to fill the demand between industry needs and training of engineers to operate in the 3D printing environment. Additive Manufacturing (AM), popularly known as 3D printing, is playing an increasingly significant role in the manufacturing arena. AM has revolutionized how prototypes are to be made and small batch manufacturing should be carried out. Due to high flexibility and high efficiency of lasers, laser-assisted Manufacturing (LAM) and AM technologies are recently getting much attention over traditional methods.

This book will cover the basics of lasers, optics and materials used for manufacturing and 3D printing. It will also include several case studies for readers to apply their understanding of the topics, provide sufficient theoretical background and insights to today's key laser-assisted AM processes and conclude with the future prospects of this exciting technology.

The first book tailored specifically for Lasers in 3D Printing and Manufacturing with detailed explanations, it will work well in the training of students with a specific focus on laser-assisted 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing (AM) from basic principles of lasers, optics and AM materials to advanced AM technologies, including in-depth discussion on critical aspects throughout the laser-assisted AM processes, such as optical system design, laser-material interaction and laser parameters' optimization.

Written by Professors Chua Chee Kai, Murukeshan Vadakke Matham and KIM Yong-Jin from the Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), Lasers in 3D Printing and Manufacturing is on sale in major bookstores, including Amazon, and retails for US$118 / £98 and US$58 / £48 (pbk). For more information on the book, please visit http://www. worldscientific. com/ worldscibooks/ 10. 1142/ 9500?utm_source= eureka_alert&utm_medium= press_release&utm_campaign= eureka_9500 .

###

About the authors

CHUA Chee Kai is the Executive Director of the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing (SC3DP) and a full Professor of the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. Over the last 25 years, Professor Chua has established a strong research group at NTU, pioneering and leading in computer-aided tissue engineering scaffold fabrication using various additive manufacturing techniques. He is internationally recognised for his significant contributions in bio-material analysis and rapid prototyping process modelling and control for tissue engineering. His work has since extended further into additive manufacturing of metals and ceramics for defence applications.

Professor Chua has published extensively with over 300 international journals and conferences, attracting close to 6000 citations, and has a Hirsch index of 37 in the Web of Science. His book, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing: Principles and Applications, now in its fifth edition, is widely used in American, European and Asian universities and is acknowledged by international academics as one of the best textbooks in the field. He is the World No. 1 Author for the area of Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing (or Rapid Prototyping as it was previously known) in the Web of Science, and is the most 'Highly Cited Scientist' in the world for that topic. He is the Co-Editor-in-Chief of the international journal, Virtual & Physical Prototyping and serves as an editorial board member of three other international journals. In 2015, he started a new journal, the International Journal of Bioprinting and is the current Chief Editor. As a dedicated educator who is passionate in training the next generation, Professor Chua is widely consulted on additive manufacturing (since 1990) and has conducted more than 60 professional development courses for the industry and academia in Singapore and the world. In 2013, he was awarded the "Academic Career Award" for his contributions to Additive Manufacturing (or 3D Printing) at the 6th International Conference on Advanced Research in Virtual and Rapid Prototyping (VRAP 2013), 1-5 October, 2013, at Leiria, Portugal.

Dr Chua can be contacted by email at mckchua@ntu.edu.sg.

Murukeshan Vadakke Matham is an Associate Professor at the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. He has extensive teaching experience of over 17 years in the area of optical engineering and laser machining. In addition, Dr Murukeshan has published heavily in the area of long, short and ultrashort pulse bases laser material processing, micro and nanoscale patterning using conventional and near-field interference concepts. He has delivered over 50 keynote, plenary and invited talks at international workshops, conferences or forums and is the author of over 270 international articles, which include 157 international journal papers, more than 120 international conference proceedings papers or conferences and six book chapters. He has also published four papers in Nature Publication group journals as a lead corresponding author. Dr Murukeshan is also inventor or co-inventor of six awarded or filed patents and holds eight innovation disclosures. He serves in the editorial boards of international journals such as Nature publication group's journal, Scientific Reports; is joint editor of the Journal of Holography and Speckle (JHS) and the International Journal of Optomechatronics (IJO). He was also associate editor of the Journal of Medical Imaging and Health Informatics (JMIHI) until 2015. He also leads a research group which focuses on cutting edge research on Laser-assisted Fabrication, Nanoscale Optics, Biomedical Optics and Applied Optics for Metrology. His research has fetched more than S$10 million through competitive and industry funding in the recent years. For his contributions, Dr Murukeshan has won many international recognitions and awards. He has supervised or co-supervised over 25 PhD students and many of his research students' papers have won awards at international conferences. He is currently the Deputy Director of the Centre for Optical and Laser Engineering (COLE), NTU, and a Fellow of the Institute of Physics.

Dr. Murukeshan V M can be reached at mmurukeshan@ntu.edu.sg..

KIM Yong-Jin is a Nanyang Assistant Professor and NRF Fellow at the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. For more than a decade, he has been actively involved in advancing ultrafast laser technologies over a broad spectral bandwidth and has applied them to high-impact metrological and manufacturing applications. He developed a series of crystal- and fibre-based frequency comb systems by stabilising to the atomic clock of a frequency standard; established the 'definition of a metre' by precisely measuring absolute distances and surface profiles using frequency combs; expanded the wavelength regime of the frequency comb from infrared to extreme ultraviolet regime by field enhancements; demonstrated the world's first femtosecond laser system in outer space and successfully operated the system over two years. He is the author of more than 175 publications, including peer-reviewed journal articles and conference proceedings. He also holds 21 patents under his name and his publications have been cited more than 1700 times. He currently has a H-index of 16.

Dr Kim Young-Jin can be reached at yj.kim@ntu.edu.sg