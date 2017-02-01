This Week from AGU: Coal mine dust lowers spectral reflectance of Arctic snow

GeoSpace

Coal mine dust lowers spectral reflectance of Arctic snow by up to 84 percent, new study finds

Dust released by an active coal mine in Svalbard, Norway reduced the spectral reflectance of nearby snow and ice by up to 84 percent, according to new research in Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

Global flood risk could increase five-fold with a 4-degree C temperature rise

A new report in Earth's Future looks at flood risk and economic damages under different global warming scenarios with temperature increases of 1.5 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius. It concludes that, if global temperatures rise by 4 degrees Celsius, the flood risk in countries representing more than 70 percent of the global population and global GDP will increase by more than 500 percent.

Eos.org

International Effort Tackles Landslide Hazards to Keep the Peace

Earth scientists work with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to help keep a border-straddling hydroelectric power plant on the Black Sea coast safe from landslides.

Research Spotlights

Deep Drilling Reveals Puzzling History of Campi Flegrei Caldera

Results show that caldera collapse attributed to a super eruption almost 40,000 years ago was smaller than what scientists expected. So what might have really happened? A new study in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems used scientific drilling to get an accurate understanding of the caldera.

Clouds Don't Reflect as Much Sunlight as Previously Thought

Icy clouds may actually increase, not decrease, the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth, according to a new study in Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

###

Find research spotlights from AGU journals and sign up for weekly E-Alerts, including research spotlights, on eos.org. Register for access to AGU journal papers in the AGU newsroom.

The American Geophysical Union is dedicated to advancing the Earth and space sciences for the benefit of humanity through its scholarly publications, conferences, and outreach programs. AGU is a not-for-profit, professional, scientific organization representing more than 60,000 members in 139 countries. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and our other social media channels.