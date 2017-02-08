This Week from AGU: Greenland Ice Sheet melting can cool subtropics and alter climate

Greenland Ice Sheet melting can cool subtropics and alter climate

A new study in Paleoceanography finds evidence that the last time Earth was as warm as it is today, cold freshwater from a melting Greenland Ice Sheet circulated in the Atlantic Ocean as far south as Bermuda, elevating sea levels and altering the ocean's climate and ecosystems.

Analysis of 1883 at-sea rescue leads to new understanding of wave energy

A team of oceanographers has developed a new model for ocean wave energy, using an 1883 account of how a ship's crew dumped oil into stormy seas and calmed the waves enough to save the crew of a sinking ship. The study is described in a new paper published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Greener cities could help urban plants endure summer heat

A new study in Geophysical Research Letters indicates that adding more greenery to the urban landscape could help urban vegetation cope better with the summer heat and a warming climate.

New climate index based on atmospheric pressure produces more accurate predictions of storm wave conditions A method based on the north-south atmospheric pressure gradient along the Atlantic coast of Europe could lead to enhanced forecasting of extreme wave conditions and increased preparedness within coastal communities, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters suggests.

Research Spotlights

How Mars Got Its Layered North Polar Cap

Orbital wobbling shaped the dome of ice and dust at the planet's north pole, suggests a new study in Geophysical Research Letters.

New Ground-Penetrating Radar Method Shows Promise in Aquifer

Recent advances in ground-penetrating radar data analysis could help reveal aquifer structure in unprecedented detail, according to a new study in Water Resources Research.

Pulses of Rising Magma in Sierra Nevada's Past

A detailed study in Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth of layered igneous material at California's Fisher Lake offers a novel approach to identifying the pathways and timescales of individual magma pulses in volcanic arcs.

