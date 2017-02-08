Bright spots of resilience to climate disturbance

Climate-driven disturbances are having profound impacts on coastal ecosystems, with many crucial habitat-forming species in sharp decline. However, among these degraded biomes, examples of resilience are emerging. For this episode of BioScience Talks, we're joined by Jennifer O'Leary, a California Sea Grant Marine Biologist based at California Polytechnic State University, and Fiorenza Micheli, from Hopkins Marine Station of Stanford University. Their recent article in BioScience discusses a large-scale study that uncovered numerous ecosystem "bright spots," in which habitat-forming species proved either resistant to or able to recover from perturbations. Of particular importance, say the authors, are the possible implications for ecosystem-sparing management.

To hear the whole discussion, visit this link for this latest episode of the BioScience Talks podcast.