Where are the whales off the West Coast?

Learn how WhaleWatch estimates the location and density of blue whales off California, Oregon and Washington

NOAA Fisheries West Coast Region

WHAT: Webinar on WhaleWatch tool for estimating blue whale locations and densities

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pacific Time

WHO: Helen Bailey of the University of Maryland and Elliott Hazen of NOAA Fisheries

http://www.westcoast.fisheries.noaa.gov/whalewatch/whale.watch.webinar.html

