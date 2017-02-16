NASA gets a night-time view ex-Tropical Cyclone Dineo

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite got a night-time view of former Tropical Cyclone Dineo over the southeastern coast of Mozambique. Warnings have already been posted in the northeastern region of South Africa as Dineo continues to track inland.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC issued their final warning on the system on February 15. Later in the day at 2246 UTC (5:46 p.m. EST) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a night-time, infrared image of the ex-tropical cyclone. The image showed that the storm had become somewhat elongated as it continued to weaken. The interaction with the land of Mozambique is expected to continue weakening the storm as it tracks further inland on Feb. 16.

On Feb. 16 at 0000 UTC (Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. EST) Ex-Tropical Cyclone Dineo was located near 23.4 degrees south latitude and 34.1 degrees east longitude, just inland from the coast of southeastern Mozambique. Dineo was moving to the west at 9 knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph) and maximum sustained surface winds were estimated at 60 knots (69 mph/111 kph).

On Feb. 16, the South African Weather Service posted warnings for the northeastern part of the country where the effects of Ex-tropical Cyclone Dineo were already being experienced

A warning for severe thunderstorms was in effect over the south-western parts of the Waterberg District of Limpopo with possible heavy rain leading to localized flooding as well as large amounts of small hail. There was also warnings for damaging winds and flooding in Vhembe and Mopani District Municipalities of Limpopo from late afternoon on Thursday, persisting into tomorrow Friday morning, February 17.

A Heavy Rain warning is also in effect. Heavy rains may create localized flooding in Vhembe and Mopani District Municipalities of Limpopo, from Thursday late afternoon, persisting into Friday morning, Feb. 17. For updated warnings from the South African Weather Service, visit: http://www. weathersa. co. za ..

