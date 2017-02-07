NASA sees Tropical Storm Carlos west of La Reunion Island

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Cyclone Carlos as its center moved just to the west of La Reunion Island in the Southern Indian Ocean.

On Feb. 7 at 10:25 UTC (5:25 a.m. EST) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Carlos' clouds and showed the eastern quadrant over La Reunion. The storm appears more organized from the previous day, as wind shear has relaxed and allowed the center of circulation to become more defined.

At 1500 UTC (10 am EST) Tropical Cyclone Carlos had maximum sustained winds dropped from 55 knots (64 mph / 102 kph) to 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph) as a result of the wind shear that was affecting it. However, warm sea surface temperatures are expected to allow the system to continue to strengthen. It was centered near 20.3 degrees south latitude and 54.0 degrees east longitude, just 59 nautical miles north of St. Denis, has tracked west-southwestward at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).

Meteo France is issuing advisories on Carlos. For forecast updates on La Reunion island, visit: http://www. meteofrance. re/ .

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said that Tropical Cyclone Carlos will peak around 70 knots (80 mph/129.6 kph) on Feb. 9 as it begins curving to the southeast away from southeastern Madagascar in over the open ocean. Once Carlos' winds peak the storm is expected to start weakening quickly.

For updated forecasts in English from the Meteo France La Reunion website, visit: http://www. meteo. fr/ temps/ domtom/ La_Reunion/ webcmrs9. 0/ anglais/ .

