UA hosts conference on science diplomacy

Researchers and diplomats from around the world will participate in conference to explore science-based policies on climate change in the Americas

Join renowned scientists, engineers, policy advisers and public health experts at "Science Diplomacy and Policy with Focus on the Americas" a conference at the University of Arizona for building new scientific partnerships to inform decision making on climate change, water sustainability and technology innovation.

Participants include:

Professor Peter Agre, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute

Ambassador Thomas R. Pickering, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, Israel and Russia

Vaughan Turekian, science and technology adviser to the U.S. Secretary of State

William Colglazier, third science and technology adviser to the U.S. secretary of state, and honorary chairman of the conference.

Registration is required for the two-day conference. The public is invited to a free opening roundtable on Feb. 22, 6:30 - 8 p.m., featuring a discussion by Peter Agre and Thomas Pickering.

The conference is presented by the University of Arizona College of Engineering, Office of Global Initiatives and other UA colleges and programs.

Registration is required for the conference; student discounts are available. For more information and to register, visit: https:/ / global. arizona. edu/ science-diplomacy

