Invitation: Global warming to cause dramatic changes in fisheries

New research from scientists and economists at the University of California Santa Barbara, Oregon State University and Environmental Defense Fund identifies the dramatic future impacts of climate change on the world's fisheries and how fishing reforms are vital to sustaining the global seafood supply. Even in the face of climate change, the research (to be released at the AAAS meeting on February 18) finds that the total amount of fish in the oceans globally and fishing profits would increase significantly through effective management.

The new research identifies what portion of fish species are expected to migrate out of a country's fishing waters due to warming or move into a new country's waters (exclusive economic zone). Many of those countries where losses may be the most severe are in developing regions whose people are heavily reliant on seafood for nutrition and survival, yet lack effective fishing management.

