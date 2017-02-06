What are the best treatments for female genital mutilation?

A new review provides valuable insights for improving the health care of girls and women living with female genital mutilation. Published on February 6th, which is International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, the article highlights what is currently known and what questions remain on how to address the needs of the millions of women and girls who are currently affected.

Although the World Health Organization recently developed the first evidence-based guidelines on the management of health complications from female genital mutilation, the review revealed that much more work remains to determine the most effective interventions.

The review is published in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics.

###