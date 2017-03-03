Oxford University Press to publish Journal of Crustacean Biology

Oxford University Press (OUP) has signed an agreement with The Crustacean Society to publish Journal of Crustacean Biology (JCB), from January 2017.

JCB is the official journal of The Crustacean Society, publishing research on all aspects of the biology of Crustacea and other marine arthropods.

JCB is a peer-reviewed, scientific journal containing papers of broad interest on crustacean biology and other marine arthropods, biographies of renowned carcinologists, book reviews of works on Crustacea, and pertinent announcements.

JCB was first published in 1981 by Allen Press (Lawrence, Kansas) and was then published by Brill before transitioning to OUP in 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome The Crustacean Society to Oxford as our publishing partner for Journal of Crustacean Biology," said Neil Scriven, senior publisher of Journals UK Editorial at OUP. "While the journal already has a great reputation, we look forward to working with Peter Castro and his colleagues in making improvements to increase its scientific impact and provide an enhanced experience for authors and readers including publishing accepted manuscripts online within 4 to 6 weeks."

Peter Castro, editor-in-chief of JCB, said "JCB is receiving a much-needed facelift. There will be a new format and style, as well as a full-colour cover replacing the old, one-colour cone. We have expanded the type of articles that will be published. In addition to the usual research articles, we will publish short 'Research Notes' as well as comprehensive reviews."

OUP is delighted to add JCB to its journals portfolio and will continue to publish articles with global relevance and of the highest scientific quality.

Journal website: https:/ / academic. oup. com/ jcb

###