American Association of Anatomists awards Lifetime Achievement in Anatomy

BETHESDA, MD - The American Association of Anatomists (AAA) is honored to announce its 2017 award winners. All awards will be presented during the Closing Awards Ceremony at AAA's 2017 annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) in Chicago, IL. The ceremony is being held at Hilton Chicago on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 7:30pm.

The 2017 award winners are:

Henry Gray Distinguished Educator Award

Wojciech Pawlina, M.D., Mayo Clinic School of Medicine

Dr. Pawlina will receive AAA's highest education award. He is being recognized for his distinguished work in human anatomy education. He will present a lecture, "Getting to the Heart of Anatomical Sciences Education," at EB. His talk will highlight goals of anatomy education and discuss how anatomists must ensure that learners not only possess the necessary breadth of knowledge in anatomical sciences, but also skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication, and professionalism among others.

Henry Gray Scientific Achievement Award

H. Joseph Yost, Ph.D., University of Utah, School of Medicine

Dr. Yost will receive AAA's highest scientific award for his unique meritorious contributions and achievements in the anatomical sciences. Dr. Yost will also lead a lecture that highlights an overview of Left-Right (LR) developmental pathways that impact cardiovascular and neural development. He'll also give his view toward the future, in which the LR development field will impact basic sciences, human genetics, and clinically relevant biomedical research.

A.J. Ladman Exemplary Service Award

Marion "Emmy" Gordon, Ph.D., Rutgers University, Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy

Dr. Gordon is being recognized for her exceptional service to the society and mentorship and outreach in the field of anatomy. She will present a lecture, "The Path to Anatomy via Molecular Biology," at EB. Her talk will highlight her career path from molecular biology to anatomy and her role and commitment within the AAA.

Basmajian Award

Heather Jamniczky, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the University of Calgary, will be honored for her excellence in teaching gross anatomy and her accomplishments in biomedical research and scholarship in education. She will be presented with a plaque and honorarium.

Postdoctoral Fellowship Awards

Katrina Jones, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Scholar, Harvard University; Aleisha Moore, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Mississippi, and Alice Accorsi, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Stowers Institute for Medical Research will each be honored with a fellowship of $20,000. This fellowship is intended to provide salary support for recipients in their pursuit of postdoctoral research.

Keith & Marion Moore Young Anatomists' Publications Award

Ali Nabavizadeh, Ph.D., Assistant Professer at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University is being recognized for having the best publication by a young anatomist in our society's journal, The Anatomical Record, "Evolutionary Trends in the Jaw Adductor Mechanics of Ornithischian Dinosaurs."

