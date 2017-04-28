Why chemists marched for science (video)

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2017 -- Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., and many more at hundreds of satellite marches around the world on Saturday to join the first March for Science. In the latest episode of Speaking of Chemistry, we followed two groups of chemists from Minnesota and New Jersey to get a snapshot of the hopes and concerns that brought them to the U.S. capital to join people from across the nation -- and the globe -- in the March for Science. Watch it here: https:/ / youtu. be/ -LC5S4uKr1M .

Speaking of Chemistry is a production of Chemical & Engineering News, a weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society. It's the series that keeps you up to date with the important and fascinating chemistry shaping the world around you. Subscribe to the series at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @CENMag.

Subscribe to the series at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions to be the first to see our latest videos.

###

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is the world's largest scientific society and a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook