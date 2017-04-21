AERA to live-stream 31 Annual Meeting Sessions

AERA has announced that it is live-streaming 31 sessions at its 2017 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX, April 27-May 1. The free livestreamed sessions will feature prominent scholars and policy experts speaking on key issues, including educating immigrant students, the role of education in politically tumultuous times, and the ethics of data collection in education research, among others. Livestream registration is open. Follow the live conversation on Twitter using the session hashtags.

Live-streamed Sessions, Listed Chronologically:

All times are Central Time

* Increasing the Opportunity for Academic and Life Success: Trauma-Informed Schooling and Consequences

Thursday, April 27, 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CT

Trauma is increasingly becoming a catch-all term associated with problems with schooling, achievement and adaptation. This session will examine critical issues around the meaning and indicators of trauma as well as its contexts and consequences. It will also explore the conceptualization of trauma and its relationship to educational opportunity and equity.

* Solving Teacher Inequities by Putting Knowledge into Action

Thursday, April 27, 4:05 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. CT

This session will examine recent research on teacher shortages and the inequitable distribution of teachers in relation to policy and practice initiatives designed to address these issues more effectively than has often been the case in the past. The symposium will highlight knowledge leading to action by presenting research providing national and state level data and projections on growing teacher shortages that disproportionately affect our most disadvantaged students, and research that suggests how solutions can be achieved.

* Learning and Schooling of African American Students: Three Critical Paradigms Shaping the Field

Thursday, April 27, 4:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m. CT

This session will focus on issues of identity, achievement, and assessment within broader discussions of educational equity and opportunity, drawing upon the research of Edgar Epps, Ed Gordon, and Sylvia Johnson. The three renowned researchers' work challenged paradigms and contributed to re -conceptualizations, frameworks, and approaches to the study of African American and low-income students.

* Opening Plenary: The Challenges of Higher Education in a Diverse and Divergent World

Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERAOpening

* The Long-Term Outcomes of Early Child Care and Education and What to Make of Middle Year's Fade-Out (AERA-Society for Research in Child Development Special Joint Symposium)

Friday, April 28, 10:15 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. CT

* The Science of Measurement: Using Testing Standards to Increase Research Validity

Friday, April 28, 10:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. CT

The last decade has witnessed enormous attention to increasing the rigor of educational research through scientific design and sophisticated data analysis methodologies. Emerging technologies have provided new assessment tools for measuring a wider range of research processes and outcomes.

* AERA Distinguished Lecture: Sara Lawrence-Lightfoot, Emily Hargroves Fisher Professor of Education; Harvard Graduate School of Education

Friday, April 28, 12:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERADistinguished

* AERA Distinguished Contributions to Research in Education Award (2016) Address: Micki Chi

Translating ICAP on Student Engagement Into Practice Friday, April 28, 12:25 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERAContributions

* Using Big Data: The Ethics, Dilemmas, and Possibilities for Educational Opportunity

Friday, April 28, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. CT

Given the increasing debates focused on the affordances and possibilities for the use of big data, what does the use of big data offer in identifying and responding to the needs of children and families in and out of school? Does the utility of the data for change outweigh concerns about the accessibility of the data? What are the potential constraints of using big data and how do we reconcile these constraints and the potential strengths?

* The Meaning of a Just Society in a Period of Massive Change

Friday, April 28, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. CT

This session will re-examine the ways in which "just society" has been framed, by whom, and for whom? With sweeping changes in government at all levels, what is the pathway to enacting a meaningful approach to ensuring justice and access?

* Advocating for Federal Research Support--Navigating New Waters in Challenging Times

Friday, April 28, 4:05 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. CT

* Innovative Strategies for the Diffusion and Utilization of Education Research

Friday, April 28, 4:05 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. CT

* Education, Democracy, and Citizen Justice

Saturday, April 29, 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. CT

What do we understand to be the salient issues associated with democracy and education as these relate to justice for individuals and institutions in contemporary society? How do we negotiate differences in attitudes, beliefs, and practices; conceptualize and act on them in relation to our roles in a democracy; engage the broader domains of disagreement; and respond to the human experience and condition?

* Strategic Pathways for Improving Access to Higher Education

Saturday, April 29, 10:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. CT

* From Disparities to Social Determinants: Toward a Culture of Education and Health Equity

Saturday, April 29, 10:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. CT

This session will focus on the role of health and educational equity in enhancing opportunity, reducing disparities, and understanding the role of social determinants in both. Drawing upon the National Academy of Medicine's recent study Community-Based Solutions to Promote Health Equity in the United States and research on educational disparities, participants will examine cross-cutting policy issues as they are framed and implemented across education and health and the implications for efforts advancing social justice.

* Awards Luncheon

Saturday, April 29, 12:25 to 2:25 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERAAwards

* Communicating Science Effectively: A Research Agenda and Science Literacy: Concepts, Contexts, and Consequences--Two Recent Academies Reports

Saturday, April 29, 2:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. CT

* Wallace Foundation Distinguished Lecture: Rubén G. Rumbaut, Distinguished Professor of Sociology; University of California, Irvine

Saturday, April 29, 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERAWallace

* AERA Presidential Address: Vivian L. Gadsden, AERA President; Penn Graduate School of Education

The Promise of Education Research and the Public Trust

Saturday, April 29, 4:35 to 5:50 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERAPres

* Conversations Around the Collection and Use of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Data

AERA Sessions Cosponsored with Queer Studies SIG, Committee on Scholars and Advocates for Gender Equity in Education

Sunday, April 30, 8:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. CT

Increasingly, data are gathered on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI). As these data collection efforts proliferate and evolve, this panel will discuss topics including (a) the history of federal interagency efforts to include SOGI item guidance, (b) the development of the new SOGI items in HSLS, (c) best practices for SOGI data collection, (d) considerations around ensuring SOGI data validity with large datasets, and (e) how research societies are capturing and collecting gender identity.

* Toward Democratic Possibilities: Another Kind of Public Education Revisited

Sunday, April 30, 10:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. CT

This session will address critical issues related to students' experiences within the larger context of feminist ideologies, racial theories, and practical realities of schooling. Drawing upon epistemologies and frameworks addressing questions of equality and equity, participants will focus on multiple questions, among them, the representation and empirical study of gender in educational research, the role of teaching, knowledge production and learning, and the consequences of gendered identities for students in school and society.

* Research, Statistics, and Data: The Vital Role of the Institute of Education Sciences in Retrospect and Prospect

Sunday, April 30, 10:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. CT

* Education Unbordered: Immigrant, Refugee, Detained, and Undocumented Children and Families

Sunday, April 30, 12:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. CT

This session will focus on the individual and collective issues associated with immigration, refugee, detained, and undocumented children and families. How do we imagine schools as boundless in the context they engage and the opportunities they can afford for all children, and especially for children who enter the country? What is the status of research and how is it informing change for these children and their families? What is the role of schools, and what is needed in policy and practice to mediate the hardship and complexity of both the process and effect of policies?

* Former Presidents Respond to Annual Meeting Theme

Sunday, April 30, 12:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. CT

The session is designed as a venue for former AERA presidents to offer perspectives and insights on the 2017 theme, Knowledge to Action: Achieving the Promise of Equal Educational Opportunity. Presidents from the past three decades will provide brief commentaries on the issues raised in the theme and the role AERA can play in shaping the future of educational research.

* Racial Conciliation, Interest Convergence, and the Role of Education and Schooling

Sunday, April 30, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. CT

This session will examine the role of education research and practice within the context of current debates around race and racial equity. It will address three questions: Is it possible to measure racial progress and chart a path toward further progress? Are racial conciliation and interest convergence panaceas to quell discontent and to avoid difficult issues, or are they viable pathways to promote access and justice? What is the role of educational research, practice, and policy in this discussion?

* Technology, Digital Media, and Implications for Learning Sciences

Sunday, April 30, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. CT

This session will focus on emerging technologies and their uses in epistemological framings, teaching, and the construction of knowledge. Technology and digital media have the potential to play a powerful role in shaping educational research, practice and policy. This power is evident when we consider how recent social movements have developed. Current complexities such as the digital divide will be considered in terms of how technology and digital media both afford and constrain teaching and learning.

* A Town Hall Meeting on the Role of AERA as a Research Organization in Socially Challenging Times

Sunday, April 30, 4:05 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. CT

* Social Justice in Education Award Lecture: Estela M. Bensimon

Making Higher Education Just

Sunday, April 30, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. CT

Session Hashtag: #AERASJ

* Equal Educational Opportunity, Neighborhoods, and Geospatial Dimensions of School and Schooling

Monday, May 1, 10:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. CT

This session will highlight the shifts in our knowledge of the challenges to equal educational opportunity in light of neighborhood research and examinations of neighborhood effects. It will focus on the uses and barriers to geospatial research in unpacking critical issues related to schools, students, and families.

* Democratic Education, Race, and the Classroom: Content and Pedagogy in a Diverse Society

Monday, May 1, 12:25 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. CT

In this session, participants will focus on critical issues around teaching and curriculum in relation to three areas: advancing our understanding of culture, language, race, class, gender, and other forms of difference; creating pedagogical approaches that engage ideas that are deemed uncomfortable; and examining classroom content that promotes students' engagement with historical and contemporary problems.

* Mexican American Educational Experiences and the Historical Struggle for Equal Educational Opportunity: A Critical Conversation

Monday, May 1, 2:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. CT

This session examines the struggle for equal educational opportunity by Mexican Americans over time, space and in different regions of North America. Historians and sociologists of education offer a unique perspective on the experiences of Mexican Americans across the U.S. This session specifically engages in a critical conversation with a group of accomplished historians of education whose work explores how Mexican Americans have struggled for equal educational opportunities over time.

