World's largest clinical cancer research meeting to highlight latest advances

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Studies spanning the spectrum of cancer prevention and care, from immunotherapy and precision medicine to survivorship, will be highlighted in the official Press Program for the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Research results will be released in advance of and throughout the Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6 in Chicago.

The theme of the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting is Making a Difference in Cancer Care With You. The conference attracts more than 30,000 oncology professionals from around the world.

More than 2,150 abstracts were accepted for presentation at the Annual Meeting, plus more than 2,890 additional abstracts were accepted for online publication. The vast majority of these abstracts will be publicly posted on abstracts.asco.org on Wednesday, May 17, at 5:00 p.m. (ET). An embargoed presscast for media will be held earlier that day to highlight six significant abstracts from this group. Late-Breaking Abstracts (LBAs), including Plenary abstracts, will be released on site throughout the Annual Meeting and highlighted in daily press briefings.

EMBARGOED PRESSCAST - Wednesday, May 17, 12:00 noon (ET)

Embargo will lift on May 17 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) for the following studies presented in this virtual presscast:

A study investigating the association between nut consumption and colon cancer recurrence and survival (Abstract 3517)

An analysis evaluating the impact of a healthy lifestyle - including nutrition and physical activity - on colon cancer survival (Abstract 10006)

A randomized phase III clinical trial of adjuvant gefitinib for patients with non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations (Abstract 8500)

A randomized phase III clinical trial exploring adjuvant capecitabine for the treatment of biliary tract cancer (Abstract 4006)

A study evaluating changes in the stage at which cancers - those that are detectable by screening - were diagnosed from 2013 to 2014 (Abstract 6521)

A study of the impact of HPV vaccination on the prevalence of oral HPV infections - which cause a growing number of head and neck cancers - among young adults in the United States (Abstract 6003)

RESEARCH TO BE RELEASED ON SITE AT THE ANNUAL MEETING

News of the Day: Friday, June 2, 1:00-2:00 p.m. (CT)

Embargo will lift at 1:00 p.m. (CT) for studies presented in this briefing:

Long-term results of a randomized phase II clinical trial of a psychological intervention to reduce the fear of cancer recurrence in survivors (Abstract LBA10000)

Findings from a randomized clinical trial exploring a psychotherapeutic intervention to alleviate distress in patients with advanced cancer (Abstract LBA10001)

A randomized trial of a web-based stress management program to improve quality of life for patients newly diagnosed with cancer (Abstract LBA10002)

Results from a phase III clinical trial comparing single-dose radiotherapy to multiple doses for patients with spinal cord compression due to metastatic cancer (Abstract LBA10004)

A large analysis of 30-year trends in the late effects of treatment among childhood cancer survivors (Abstract LBA10500)

A study investigating the incidence of low testosterone and related health complications in survivors of testicular cancer (Abstract LBA10012)

News of the Day, Part I: Saturday, June 3, 8:00-9:00 a.m. (CT)

Embargo will lift at 6:30 a.m. (CT) for studies presented in this briefing:

Long-term results from a large analysis evaluating the impact of pregnancy on recurrence risk and other cancer-related outcomes among breast cancer survivors (Abstract LBA10066)

Results from a randomized phase III clinical trial of adding abiraterone to first-line androgen deprivation therapy for patients newly diagnosed with high-risk metastatic prostate cancer (Abstract LBA3, Plenary)

Findings from a large randomized clinical trial adding abiraterone to first-line androgen deprivation therapy for men with high-risk locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer (Abstract LBA5003)

News of the Day, Part II: Saturday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon (CT)

Embargo will lift at 6:30 a.m. (CT) for studies presented in this briefing:

A study investigating larotrectinib, a tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) inhibitor, for the treatment of various cancers in both adults and children (Abstract LBA2501)

Results from a study evaluating the efficacy of a new circulating-tumor DNA blood test ("liquid biopsy") to detect genetic mutations in advanced breast, lung, and prostate cancers (Abstract LBA11516)

Findings from a large study of patients with advanced cancer receiving routine genomic screening to guide treatment (Abstract LBA100)

News of the Day: Sunday, June 4, 8:00-9:00 a.m. (CT)

Embargo will lift at 6:30 a.m. (CT) for studies presented in this briefing:

A pooled analysis of six phase III clinical trials, investigating 3 vs. 6 months of oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy for adjuvant treatment of colon cancer (Abstract LBA1, Plenary)

Findings from a large, randomized clinical trial assessing the impact of online, self-reported symptom monitoring during chemotherapy on overall survival (Abstract LBA2, Plenary)

Results from a phase III clinical trial evaluating the PARP inhibitor olaparib vs. standard chemotherapy for women with BRCA-related advanced breast cancer (Abstract LBA4, Plenary)

News of the Day: Monday, June 5, 8:00-9:00 a.m. (CT)

Embargo will lift at 6:30 a.m. (CT) for studies presented in this briefing:

A clinical trial of a new type of CAR T-cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed multiple myeloma (Abstract LBA3001)

A randomized phase II clinical trial comparing nivolumab to nivolumab plus ipilimumab for the treatment of patients with relapsed mesothelioma, a rare form of lung cancer (Abstract LBA8507)

Results from a large phase III clinical trial investigating the addition of pertuzumab to adjuvant trastuzumab and chemotherapy for patients with HER2-postive, early breast cancer (Abstract LBA500)

A randomized phase III trial of the second-generation EGFR inhibitor dacomitinib vs. gefitinib for the first-line treatment of EGFR-positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (Abstract LBA9007)

A phase III clinical trial comparing alectinib vs. crizotinib in first-line treatment for ALK-positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer (Abstract LBA9008)

