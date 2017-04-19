ILC 2017: Four new EASL clinical practice guidelines on the management of liver diseases

April 19, 2017, Amsterdam, The Netherlands: The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) today announced that four new Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs) will be presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and published in the Journal of Hepatology, EASL's official journal.

CPGs define the use of diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive modalities, including non-invasive and invasive procedures, in the management of patients with various liver diseases. They are intended to assist physicians and other healthcare providers, as well as patients and interested individuals, in the clinical decision making process by describing a range of generally accepted approaches for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of specific liver diseases.

The new CPGs include:

Revised guidelines on the 'Management of Hepatitis B virus infection'

Session title: CPG session - HBV



Time and date of presentation: Thursday 20 April 2017, 12:30 - 13:15 CET



Chairs: Pietro Lampertico (Italy), Frank Tacke (Germany)

New guidelines on the 'Management of Acute (fulminant) Liver Failure'

Session title: CPG session - ALF, PSC, PBC



Time and date of presentation: Sunday 23 April 2017, 10:30 - 11:30 CET



Chair: Marco Marzioni (Italy)

New ESGE/EASL guidelines on the 'Role of endoscopy in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis'

Session title: CPG session - ALF, PSC, PBC



Time and date of presentation: Sunday 23 April 2017, 10:30 - 11:30 CET



Chair: Marco Marzioni (Italy)

New guidelines on 'The treatment and management of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis'

Session title: CPG session - ALF, PSC, PBC



Time and date of presentation: Sunday 23 April 2017, 10:30 - 11:30 CET



Chair: Marco Marzioni (Italy)

"The EASL Primary Biliary Cholangitis guidelines are meant to support clinicians in establishing a long-term commitment with patients and their disease, providing indications on how to stratify the risk from diagnosis to disease progression. The guidelines will also help identify which patients require second line treatment, in which advances are fortunately being made," said Prof Marco Marzioni, Professor of Gastroenterology, Università Politecnica delle Marche - "Ospedali Riuniti" University Hospital of Ancona, Italy and one of the authors of the guidelines. He continued, "The EASL-ESGE guidelines have been developed by the two societies to identify the optimal approach for the management of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. As extra-hepatic bile ducts are involved in the disease, a multi-disciplinary approach is a key factor for the success of management. The guidelines provide a tool to fine tune the endoscopic and medical treatments of patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis."

