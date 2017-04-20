ILC 2017: New EASL clinical practice guidelines on the management of hepatitis B virus

April 20, 2017, Amsterdam, The Netherlands: The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) today published their revised Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPGs) on the management of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The CPGs, which will also be presented in a session at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, are designed to help physicians and healthcare providers optimise the management of patients with either acute or chronic HBV.

The new EASL HBV CPGs are the first international guidelines to include the new antiviral drug tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), as well as the latest scientific evidence on stopping antiviral therapy in distinct patient populations on long-term treatment.

HBV infection remains a global public health burden with changing epidemiology due to several factors including vaccination policies and migration. All patients with chronic HBV are at increased risk of progression to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), depending on host and viral factors. The main goal of therapy is to improve survival and quality of life by preventing disease progression, and consequently HCC development. The induction of long-term suppression of HBV replication represents the main endpoint of current treatment strategies, while loss of HBsAg (a surface antigen of HBV which indicates current infection) is an optimal endpoint.

"Hepatitis B virus infections are major health threats that affect about 240 million individuals worldwide. The updated EASL guidelines integrate the latest scientific advances on diagnosis and therapy of Hepatitis B, thereby providing clear guidance to clinicians and patients for the management of this potentially life-threatening disease," said Prof Frank Tacke, member of the Clinical Practice Guideline panel and EASL Governing Board Member.

Based on an extensive systematic review of the most current literature by a panel of leading global experts, the updated HBV CPGs provide:

New definitions of disease phases that will better guide clinicians on treatment indications

Expanded indications for initiating treatment in order to prevent mother-to-child transmission, based on the latest scientific evidence

Clear cut recommendations for special patient populations (e.g., children, extrahepatic disease manifestations, prevention of HBV re-activation)

Practical rules for response-guided therapy in patients receiving pegylated interferon for HBV

The guidelines will be published in the official journal of EASL, the Journal of Hepatology (Vol. 67 Issue. 2, August 2017) and presented during a session at The International Liver CongressTM 2017 on Thursday, 20 April 2017, from 12:30 - 13:15, in Hall 5.

###

About The International Liver Congress™

This annual congress is the biggest event in the EASL calendar, attracting scientific and medical experts from around the world to learn about the latest in liver research. Attending specialists present, share, debate and conclude on the latest science and research in hepatology, working to enhance the treatment and management of liver disease in clinical practice. This year, the congress is expected to attract approximately 10,000 delegates from all corners of the globe. The International Liver Congress™ 2017 will take place from April 19 - 23, at the RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

About the Journal of Hepatology

The Journal of Hepatology is the official journal of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL). It publishes original papers, reviews, case reports, and letters to the Editor concerned with clinical and basic research in the field of hepatology. http://www. journal-of-hepatology. eu

Since its foundation in 1966, this not-for-profit organisation has grown to over 4,000 members from all over the world, including many of the leading hepatologists in Europe and beyond. EASL is the leading liver association in Europe, having evolved into a major European Association with international influence, with an impressive track record in promoting research in liver disease, supporting wider education and promoting changes in European liver policy.

Contact

For more information, please contact the ILC Press Office at:

Email: ILCpressoffice@ruderfinn.co.uk

Telephone: +44 (0)7841 009 252

Onsite location reference

Session title: CPG session: HBV

Time, date and location of session: 12:30 - 13:15, Thursday 20, April, Hall 5

Chairs: Pietro Lampertico (Italy), Frank Tacke (Germany)