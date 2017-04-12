Lyncean Technologies signs Shanghai Physion as representative in China

Lyncean Technologies, Inc., manufacturer of the Lyncean Compact Light Source (CLS), today announced the signing of Shanghai Physion as their exclusive representative in China. Shanghai Physion will be responsible for growing the academic research market for Lyncean.

The Lyncean CLS fits into a typical laboratory space and is capable of generating an x-ray beam that enables the collection of synchrotron quality data. Unlike conventional laboratory sources, the CLS creates a narrow beam of nearly monochromatic x-rays which are energy tunable, a characteristic unique to synchrotron radiation, and is suitable for numerous imaging, diffraction, spectroscopy, and scattering experiments only available at synchrotron facilities.

"Shanghai Physion's experience with selling and supporting x-ray microscopes and other analytical equipment, their connections to the China synchrotron facilities, and their contacts within the x-ray science community make them an ideal representative for Lyncean," said Lyncean CEO, Dr. Michael Feser.

"We are excited to represent Lyncean and see a tremendous potential for the Lyncean Compact Light Source in our region," said Zhaowang Yan, founder and managing director of Shanghai Physion. "China as a whole is under-resourced with respect to beamline capacity and the CLS can play an important role in complementing the China synchrotron growth strategy."

About Lyncean Technologies

Lyncean Technologies, Inc. is located in Fremont, California and was founded in 2001 to develop the Compact Light Source (CLS), a miniature synchrotron x-ray source based on research performed at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University. By replacing the conventional "undulator" magnets found in the large synchrotrons by laser technology, the entire device scales down in size by a factor of 200 in the CLS. The first commercial Lyncean CLS was purchased by researchers from the newly formed Center for Advanced Laser Applications in Germany, a joint project of the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich and the Technical University Munich (TUM). The Munich CLS has been in routine operation since April 2015. For more information visit: http://www. lynceantech. com

About Shanghai Physion

Shanghai Physion Instruments Co., Ltd. was set up by experienced sales and technical application support people in Shanghai, China. Its mission is to provide its clients with state-of-the-art X-ray, electron-beam, ion-beam instruments and devices, and related sample preparation products. As a professional distributor with many years of experience in mainland China and Hong Kong, we provide a high level of expertise. The team has offered various instruments and services, covering a wide range of markets and applications, from academic to industry, and for all types of materials such as metals, plastics, polymers, composites, ceramics, glass, stone and minerals, foams, electronics, bio-materials, and many more.