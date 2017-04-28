Harvard & UT researchers propose systems connection in acupuncture & 21st century medicine

New Rochelle, NY, April 28, 2017 - Harvard University's renown fascia researcher Helene Langevin, MD, and co-author Rosa Schnyer, PhD, LAc propose that elements of classical acupuncture "are related to important 21st century advances in physiology and medicine, including systems biology, cross-system integration, matrix biology and mechanotherapeutics." Their commentary appeared in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine website until May 29, 2017.

In "Reconnecting the Body in Eastern and Western Medicine," Langevin and Schnyer write that "Western medicine is beginning to recognize the body's interconnectedness... and its dynamic function as a mechanosensitive whole body system." The authors note that this connectivity is found through exploring the philosophy and practice of classical acupuncture as distinguished from modernized Traditional Chinese Medicine which may have left behind potentially valuable experiences and information.

"Much of the alternative and integrative medicine dialogue and controversy surrounds issues related to whole person and whole systems research and practice and this important exploration suggests an exciting convergence," says The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine Editor-in-Chief John Weeks, johnweeks-integrator.com, Seattle, WA.

