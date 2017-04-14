NASA sees central and south Philippines bracing for Tropical Depression 02W

NASA's Terra satellite passed over newly developed Tropical Depression 02W as it formed east of the central and southern Philippines in the Philippine Sea early on April 14.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Terra satellite passed over the newly developed tropical depression on April 14 at 1:30 a.m. EST. The MODIS image showed an elongated storm. Animated enhanced infrared satellite imagery showed developing thunderstorms over an organized low-level circulation center while another image shows curved banding of thunderstorms over the northern semi-circle.

On April 14 at 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EST) Tropical Depression 02W (TD02W) had maximum sustained winds near 25 knots (23.0 mph/37.0 kph). TD02W was located near 10.7 degrees north latitude and 128.1 degrees east longitude, about 506 nautical miles east-southeast of Manila, Philippines. TD02W has tracked west-northwestward at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph) and is forecast to continue in that general direction.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) expects TD02W to make landfall along the east coast of the eastern Visayas by 0900 UTC (5 a.m. EST) on Saturday, April 15.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAGASA noted that TD02W, known locally as "Crising" is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms over the regions of eastern Visayas and Caraga. In addition, the Bicol region, rest of Visayas and Mindanao will receive light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.

JTWC noted that it is likely not to intensify beyond tropical depression stage because of the presence of dry air over the southern semi-circle, the lack of a well-defined surface circulation and that tropical cyclones weaken with land interaction. The eastern side of the depression was already moving over Visayas today, April 14. TD02W is expected to dissipate over the central Philippines late on April 15.

###