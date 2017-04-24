ELC R&D showcases research linking environmental factors/biological processes to skin and hair aging

MELVILLE, NY, April 24, 2017, -The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) Research & Development (R&D) will present six abstracts posters focused on new findings in anti-aging skin and hair research at the 76th Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID), April 26-29, 2017, in Portland, Oregon.

"The Estée Lauder Companies R&D is committed to continually bringing new approaches to industry-leading skin and hair research. As leaders in the cosmetic industry with a long-standing scientific heritage, we have been at the forefront of many areas of research including skin and hair structure and architecture, repair and protection, inflammation and reactivity, as well as circadian and other control mechanisms," said Kurt Schilling, Senior Vice President, Basic Science Research and Advanced Technology, Research & Development, The Estée Lauder Companies. "We have applied this emerging knowledge, along with our expertise in formulations, to deliver unique beauty solutions that balance the effects of nature and nurture for our consumers."

The following summarizes the research to be presented at the meeting:

* Harmful effects of pollen exposure on skin physiology

The Estée Lauder Companies R&D have been expanding the industry's understanding of pollution and skin protection for many years. A major part of particulate pollution is pollen and this pollen has been demonstrated to be damaging to the physiological function of skin. This study evaluates the physiological effects of pollen exposure on skin, specifically, changes in skin barrier function, inflammatory response and collagen levels. The study also measures how treatment with antioxidants mitigates these harmful effects.

* Protection against photo-aging by targeting the transient receptor potential channel, TRPV1

Recent work has demonstrated that Infrared (IR) radiation can be damaging to human skin and is linked to premature development of wrinkles and skin sagging, necessitating protection against it. Several mechanisms have been reported to cause this damage and research into two of these possible pathways and techniques to protect skin by the Estée Lauder Companies R&D have yielded meaningful results. One protection approach against photo-aging and IR-induced barrier disruption targets the transient receptor potential channel, TRPV1, in reconstructed human skins. This in-vitro study demonstrates that TRPV1 is a significant contributor to photoaging, making it an important target for photo-protection, while also highlighting the beneficial effects of 4-t-butylcyclohohexanol, an anti-oxidant, in protecting against UV and IR induced damage.

* Energy enhancing compounds protect against IR-induced barrier disruption in reconstructed skin models

Another hypothesized mechanism of IR-induced damage is via alterations in energy metabolism. In-vitro treatment with energy enhancing materials pre-IR radiation exposure reduced the severity of barrier damage and treatment post IR radiation restored the barrier completely, suggesting the compounds optimize mitochondrial energy production.

* Melatonin receptors decrease with age in normal human dermal fibroblasts

The Estée Lauder Companies R&D previously discovered melatonin activates the per1 clock gene in skin cells. New research into MT1 and MT2 melatonin receptors elucidated a significant decrease in both types of melatonin receptors in fibroblasts derived from aged donors. MT1 knockdown in young and aged-derived fibroblasts further revealed a greater sensitivity to UV-induced DNA damage. These data demonstrate a reduction in melatonin receptors as a function of age and suggest the importance of modulating these receptors to help re-establish a natural circadian rhythm in skin cells. These results demonstrate the importance of melatonin receptors in nighttime repair synchronization and their relation to cellular repair.

* Biomechanics & periorbital aging:

* Prevention of H2O2-induced cellular senescence in human hair follicle dermal papilla cells

Impact of constant skin micro-movements on cellular responses A new biomechanical eye model that mimics mechanical stress on periorbital skin from the blinking movement was used to study the cellular impact as a function of age. Results over time show a loss of natural cell reorganization, collagen production, and energy, as well as an increase in inflammation and slower cellular proliferation. These stresses, induced by a profound level of repetitive tissue movements that impact skin cells and scaffolding, along with the unique structure of the periorbital skin, explain why eye skin ages faster than the surrounding facial skin. These results show how repetitive skin micromovements impact skin cells over time and their scaffolding which, in part, explains why periorbital skin aging is accelerated.

A high-throughput method for screening actives for their ability to stimulate the proliferation of hair follicle dermal papilla cells and protect against H2O2-induced senescence was developed to study the role of cellular senescence in aging hair. There is growing evidence that cellular senescence is a major contributor to age-related decline in cellular activity. By developing a high throughput screening assay to assess the ability of actives to stimulate the proliferation of hair follicle dermal papilla cells and protect against H2O2-induced senescence, three types of activities were observed: 1) Actives that stimulated cellular proliferation without an observable protection against H2O2-induced senescence, 2) Actives that stimulated cellular proliferation and protected against H2O2-induced senescence, and 3) Actives that protected against H2O2-induced senescence with no cellular proliferative activity.

These studies demonstrate The Estée Lauder Companies R&D's understanding of the environmental and biological processes that drive skin and hair aging and help unlock some of the tools that can best mitigate it.

###

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

Contact

Sarah Vickery, Ph.D. | The Estée Lauder Companies

Telephone: (516) 637-2144

Email: svickery@estee.com