Media registration open for Week of the Arctic

Media registration is now open for the Week of the Arctic, a seven-day event May 8-14 in Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska. The week's activities coincide with the May 10-11 Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Fairbanks and are designed to highlight the themes and accomplishments of the United States' Arctic Council chairmanship and increase awareness of the importance of the Arctic on the global stage.

Journalists planning to travel to Fairbanks to cover the Arctic Council meeting and events in Fairbanks and Anchorage are encouraged to apply for the required Arctic Council credentials as soon as possible. The deadline to apply for ministerial meeting credentials is 5 p.m. Eastern Time, 1 p.m. Alaska Time, on April 20. Visit http://www. state. gov/ e/ oes/ ocns/ opa/ arc/ uschair/ ministerial/ index. htm to complete the accreditation application.

Once the accreditation application is complete, journalists should also visit http://akarctichost. org/ media to separately register for the Week of the Arctic.

The Week of the Arctic will include presentations, workshops and public events covering Arctic science, policy, culture and social issues. The full agenda is available online at http://akarctichost. org .

In addition to the public events and meetings, the Alaska Arctic Council Host Committee will offer a variety of opportunities specifically designed for media covering the Arctic Council meeting, including access to experts on a wide range of Arctic topics, excursions to research sites and facilities, and visits to Alaska attractions.

Registered media will have the first chance to reserve limited spots on excursions and site visits. The Week of the Arctic media page also includes information about accommodations available at a special rate for media.

