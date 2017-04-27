E-cigarettes do not promote cancer growth in lab tests

A new study found no evidence that a commercially available e-cigarette vapor promotes the development of cancer in laboratory cells. In contrast, smoke from a reference cigarette was positive for cancer-promoting activity at very low concentrations.

The findings suggest that e-cigarettes may provide a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes.

"This is the first time this particular test, the Bhas 42 assay, has been used to compare tobacco and nicotine products," said Dr. Damien Breheny, lead author of the Environmental and Molecular Mutagenesis study. "It is one of a series of tests being developed and refined by British American Tobacco to compare the relative biological effects of e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products with conventional cigarettes."

The authors are employees of British American Tobacco or BioReliance. BioReliance conducted all experimental work and was funded by British American Tobacco.