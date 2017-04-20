Review finds no benefit to aspirin for preserving cognitive function

An analysis of published studies found no evidence that low- dose aspirin buffers against cognitive decline or dementia or improves cognitive test scores.

The review and meta-analysis included eight studies with 36,196 participants who were an average of 65 years old and did not have cognitive impairment at baseline. Participants were followed for an average of six years.

"Additional studies are needed to test the possibility that low-dose aspirin has beneficial effects when taken over a longer period and at an earlier age," said Dr. Nicola Veronese, lead author of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study.

