Alzheimer's Association calls for new strategies against dementia in Scientific American

The time has come for advancing combination therapies against Alzheimer's disease, explains James A. Hendrix, Ph.D., Alzheimer's Association director of global science initiatives, in a new post appearing this week on Scientific American's "Observations" blog.

In the piece, Hendrix notes that the complexity of Alzheimer's and its multiple causal factors strongly suggest that the most effective Alzheimer's treatments may be those that attack the disease on multiple fronts. The approach has been successful in enabling individuals with once-guaranteed fatal diseases, such as HIV and cancer, to live long lives.

The post is the latest from an Alzheimer's Association science leader to appear on one of the magazine's blogs. In December 2016, Alzheimer's Association senior director of medical and scientific operations, Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., authored a piece on biological sex and gender differences in Alzheimer's and how they may help drive more-effective ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease.

The number of individuals with Alzheimer's is expected to triple to 16 million by mid-century if new treatments or preventions are not found. To change this trajectory, the Alzheimer's Association is leading and supporting a variety of initiatives to address obstacles to therapy development. These include efforts to accelerate clinical studies of combination therapies and identify novel treatment targets, such as sex and gender differences in Alzheimer's.

