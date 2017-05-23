ACP brings prescription to improve American health care to Congress

The American College of Physicians today released a set of recommendations aimed at providing a forward-thinking agenda for health care reform, 'A Prescription for a Forward-Looking Agenda to Improve American Health Care.' The paper articulates ACP's view that now is the time to move away from the debate over repealing and replacing the ACA, and instead, urges Congress and the administration to join with ACP and others to create and implement a forward-looking agenda to improve American health care.

"Patients need to have coverage and access and existing gaps need to be closed, but they need other things, too. They need an effective health care system that puts their health and well-being first," said ACP President, Jack Ende, MD, MACP. "Our paper offers specific policies to make this happen."

The paper details the 7 key elements of an effective health care system:

expanding access and coverage;

bringing greater value for the dollars spent;

reducing the crushing administrative burden on physicians and patients;

leveraging technology to improve patient care;

supporting a well-trained physician workforce;

reducing barriers to care of patients with chronic diseases; and,

supporting scientific research and policies to improve public health.

The paper was released as part of ACP's annual Leadership Day, bringing internal medicine's legislative priorities to Capitol Hill. During the two-day event, ACP member internists and medical students will learn about the legislative process and key policy issues from ACP staff, members of Congress, congressional staff, and independent policy analysts. On Wednesday, May 24, 430 ACP members from 47 states and the District of Columbia will be bringing ACP's forward-looking agenda to their senators and representatives in congressional visits.

"It's critical that we bring this message directly to our members of Congress. They need to hear directly from us about why our proposals are the best way to advance the health care reform," concluded Dr. Ende. "The voice of the medical profession is key to making sure that the policies enacted into law will truly improve health care."

