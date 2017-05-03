March for Science draws hundreds of thousands of supporters across the globe

Hundreds of thousands of scientists and others participated in more than 500 marches on Earth Day across the U.S. and the world to show their support for science. Reporters and editors from Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, were there to document events as they happened at the March for Science's epicenter in Washington, D.C.

C&EN reports that marchers called for the U.S. government to continue funding research, despite calls by many in Congress to cut nondefense funding and proposals by President Donald Trump to slash federal support for many areas of science. Some rallied to the cause out of the conviction that federally supported, collaborative initiatives are key to the future of scientific progress. Others made sure to include their children to pass on their appreciation for science to the next generation.

Not all researchers were on board, however. Some expressed concern that the event would politicize science, while others said organizers failed to address issues of diversity and inclusion.

The American Chemical Society officially supported the march with the proviso that the event be nonpartisan.

###

The article, "Chemists march for science," is freely available here.

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is the world's largest scientific society and a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive news releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook