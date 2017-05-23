Should you pee on a jellyfish sting? (video)

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2017 -- Sure, jellyfish look pretty serene, but we all know the evils that come from a run-in with those tentacles. You've probably heard the rumor that peeing on a jellyfish sting can make the pain go away, but does this icky old wives tale stand up to science? Filmed at San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay, the latest Reactions episode explains the fearsome chemistry of jellyfish stings, and debunks this age-old beach myth: https:/ / youtu. be/ KDj2t4-bn1g .

###

Subscribe to the series at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions to be the first to see our latest videos.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.To automatically receive news releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook