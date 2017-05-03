Compilation of research showcases latest advances in obesity treatment

Bethesda, MD (May 3, 2017) -- More than 60 percent of American adults weigh more than is healthy. To help health-care providers better care for patients with obesity -- a chronic disease in which someone has so much extra fat that it negatively impacts his or her health -- Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association's flagship journal and the premiere journal in the field, has published a special obesity-focused issue.

This special issue of Gastroenterology provides state-of-the-art reviews covering key issues regarding the pathogenesis, pathophysiology and therapy of obesity, with a focus on the gastrointestinal tract and the gastroenterologist where appropriate.

Learn more about obesity and the unique role gastroenterologists have in leading the multidisciplinary care team for obese patients by viewing the AGA Obesity Practice Guide on the AGA website. This guide provides gastroenterologists with a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary process to guide and personalize innovative obesity care for safe and effective weight management, including a model for how to operationalize business issues.

The specific topics covered in this special issue of Gastroenterology are listed below.

Special Issue Overview

Advances in Obesity: Causes, Consequences, and Therapy; by special issue editors Hans-Rudolf Berthoud, Samuel Klein, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)35379-9/fulltext

Special Populations

Adolescent Obesity and Insulin Resistance: Roles of Ectopic Fat Accumulation and Adipose Inflammation; by Sonia Caprio, Rachel Perry, Romy Kursawe, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30144-0/fulltext

Risk of Obesity-Related Cardiometabolic Complications in Special Populations: A Crisis in Asians; by Nicola Abate, Manisha Chandalia, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30140-3/fulltext

Gastrointestinal Implications

Gastrointestinal Complications of Obesity; by Michael Camilleri, Harmeet Malhi, Andres Acosta, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30145-2/fulltext

Role of the Gut Microbiome in the Pathogenesis of Obesity and Obesity-Related Metabolic Dysfunction; by Kristien E. Bouter, Daniël H. van Raalte, Albert K. Groen, Max Nieuwdorp, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30141-5/fulltext

Bile Acid Control of Metabolism and Inflammation in Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, Dyslipidemia, and Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease; by Oscar Chávez-Talavera, Anne Tailleux, Philippe Lefebvre, Bart Staels, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30157-9/fulltext

Pathogenesis

Recent Advances in Human Genetics and Epigenetics of Adiposity: Pathway to Precision Medicine?; by Tove Fall, Michael Mendelson, Elizabeth K. Speliotes, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30156-7/fulltext

The Importance of the Gastrointestinal Tract in Controlling Food Intake and Regulating Energy Balance; by Mariana P. Monteiro, Rachel L. Batterham, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30153-1/fulltext

Obesity Energetics: Body Weight Regulation and the Effects of Diet Composition; by Kevin D. Hall, Juen Guo, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30152-X/fulltext

Blaming the Brain for Obesity: Integration of Hedonic and Homeostatic Mechanisms; by Hans-Rudolf Berthoud, Heike Münzberg, Christopher D. Morrison, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30143-9/fulltext

Treatment

Is There an Optimal Diet for Weight Management and Metabolic Health?; by George Thom, Mike Lean, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30158-0/fulltext

Intensive Lifestyle Intervention for Obesity: Principles,?Practices,?and Results; by Victoria L. Webb, Thomas A. Wadden, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30139-7/fulltext

Practical Use of Pharmacotherapy for Obesity; by Leon I. Igel, Rekha B. Kumar, Katherine H. Saunders, Louis J. Aronne, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30142-7/fulltext

Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery for Obesity; by Josep Vidal, Ricard Corcelles, Amanda Jiménez, Lílliam Flores, Antonio M. Lacy, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30151-8/fulltext

Endoscopic Bariatric and Metabolic Therapies: New and Emerging Technologies; by Shelby Sullivan, Steven A. Edmundowicz, Christopher C. Thompson, http://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(17)30138-5/fulltext

View the special issue of Gastroenterology.

###

About the AGA Institute?

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. http://www. gastro. org .?

About Gastroenterology

Gastroenterology, the official journal of the AGA Institute, is the most prominent scientific journal in the specialty and is in the top 1 percent of indexed medical journals internationally. The journal publishes clinical and basic science studies of all aspects of the digestive system, including the liver and pancreas, as well as nutrition. The journal is abstracted and indexed in Biological Abstracts, Current Awareness in Biological Sciences, Chemical Abstracts, Current Contents, Excerpta Medica, Index Medicus, Nutrition Abstracts and Science Citation Index. For more information, visit?http://www. gastrojournal. org .?

