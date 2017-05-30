'Halos' discovered on Mars widen time frame for potential life

WASHINGTON, DC -- Lighter-toned bedrock that surrounds fractures and comprises high concentrations of silica -- called "halos"-- has been found in Gale crater on Mars, indicating that the planet had liquid water much longer than previously believed. The new finding is reported in a new paper published today in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.

"The concentration of silica is very high at the centerlines of these halos," said Jens Frydenvang, a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the new study. "What we're seeing is that silica appears to have migrated between very old sedimentary bedrock and into younger overlying rocks.

"The goal of NASA's Curiosity rover mission has been to find out if Mars was ever habitable, and it has been very successful in showing that Gale crater once held a lake with water that we would even have been able to drink, but we still don't know how long this habitable environment endured. What this finding tells us is that, even when the lake eventually evaporated, substantial amounts of groundwater were present for much longer than we previously thought--thus further expanding the window for when life might have existed on Mars." Watch a video of the research here.

Whether this groundwater could have sustained life remains to be seen. But this new study buttresses recent findings by another Los Alamos scientist who found boron on Mars for the first time, which also indicates the potential for long-term habitable groundwater in the planet's past.

The halos were analyzed by the rover's science payload, including the laser-shooting Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) instrument, developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory in conjunction with the French space agency. Los Alamos's work on discovery-driven instruments like ChemCam stems from the Laboratory's experience building and operating more than 500 spacecraft instruments for national security.

Curiosity has traveled more than 16 kilometers (10 miles) over almost 1,700 Martian days as it has traveled from the bottom of Gale crater part way up Mount Sharp in the center of the crater. Scientists are using all the data collected by ChemCam to put together a more complete picture of the geological history of Mars.

The elevated silica in halos was found over approximately 20 to 30 meters (66 to 100 feet) in elevation near a rock-layer of ancient lake sediments that had a high silica content.

"This tells us that the silica found in halos in younger rocks close by was likely remobilized from the old sedimentary rocks by water flowing through the fractures," Frydenvang said. Specifically, some of the rocks containing the halos were deposited by wind, likely as dunes. Such dunes would only exist after the lake had dried up. The presence of halos in rocks formed long after the lake dried out indicates that groundwater was still flowing within the rocks more recently than previously known.

###

The American Geophysical Union is dedicated to advancing the Earth and space sciences for the benefit of humanity through its scholarly publications, conferences, and outreach programs. AGU is a not-for-profit, professional, scientific organization representing 60,000 members in 137 countries. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and our other social media channels.

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is operated by Los Alamos National Security, LLC, a team composed of Bechtel National, the University of California, BWXT Government Group and URS, an AECOM company, for the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration. Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health and global security concerns.

AGU Press Contact:

Lauren Lipuma

+1 (202) 777-7396

llipuma@agu.org

Los Alamos National Laboratory Press Contact:

Laura Mullane

+1 (505) 667.6012

mullane@lanl.gov

Notes for Journalists

This research article is open access for 30 days. A PDF copy of the article can be downloaded at the following link: http://onlinelibrary. wiley. com/ doi/ 10. 1002/ 2017GL073323/ pdf .

Journalists and PIOs may also order a copy of the final paper by emailing a request to Lauren Lipuma at llipuma@agu.org. Please provide your name, the name of your publication, and your phone number.

Neither the paper nor this press release is under embargo.

Title:

"Diagenetic silica enrichment and late-stage groundwater activity in Gale crater, Mars"

Authors:

J. Frydenvang: Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico, U.S.A. and University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark;

P.J. Gasda, R.C. Wiens, S.M. Clegg, N.L. Lanza: Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico, U.S.A.;

K.M. Kinch, M.B. Madsen: University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark;

J.A. Hurowitz: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, U.S.A.;

J.P. Grotzinger, J. Watkins, B.L. Ehlmann, W. Rapin, N.T. Stein: California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, U.S.A.;

H.E. Newsom: University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S.A.;

K.S. Edgett, J. Van Beek: Malin Space Science Systems, San Diego, California, U.S.A.;

J.C. Bridges, P. Edwards: University of Leicester, Leicester, United Kingdom;

S. Maurice, A. Cousin, P.-Y. Meslin: L'Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planetologie, Toulouse, France;

M.R. Fisk: Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon, U.S.A.;

J.R. Johnson: Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, Maryland, U.S.A.;

S.P. Schwenzer, C.C. Bedford: Open University, Milton Keynes, United Kingdom;

N. Mangold: Université de Nantes, Nantes, France;

R.B. Anderson: United States Geological Survey, Flagstaff, Arizona, U.S.A.;

V. Payré: GeoRessources, Université de Lorraine, Nancy, France;

D. Vaniman: Planetary Science Institute, Tucson, Arizona, U.S.A.;

D.F. Blake: NASA Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California, U.S.A.;

S. Gupta: Imperial College, London, United Kingdom;

V. Sautter: IMPMC, Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle, Paris, France;

M. Rice: Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington, U.S.A.;

R. Milliken: Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.A.;

R. Gellert: University of Guelph, Guelph, Ontario, Canada;

L. Thompson: University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada;

B.C. Clark: Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A.;

D.Y. Sumner: University of California-Davis, Davis, California, U.S.A.;

A.A. Fraeman, I. Jun, F. Calef, A.R. Vasavada: Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California, U.S.A.;

I.G. Mitrofanov: Space Research Institute, Moscow, Russia.

Contact information for the authors:

Jens Frydenvang: jfrydenvang@snm.ku.dk